Post-mortem to be carried out on body of Limerick boxing star Kevin Sheehy

THE STATE pathologist is to carry out a post-mortem on the body of Limerick boxing star Kevin Sheehy this Tuesday morning, as gardai upgrade their probe to a murder investigation.

Kevin, 20, of John Carew Park, was fatally-injured in a hit-and-run at around 4.40am on Monday on Hyde Road, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager and a man in his 20s are currently being detained at Midlands garda station on suspicion of murder.

In a media briefing, Chief Supt Gerard Roche appealed to people in Hyde Road and Limerick city "to remain calm and that this matter is under investigation by the gardai here in Limerick".

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.