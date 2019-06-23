Pensioner, 81, who caused car accident in County Limerick fined

A PENSIONER who caused a road accident after she failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a crossroads was fined €100 for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Cecilia Keating, 81, of Plassey Grove, Castletroy, Limerick was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to two-car collision at Castlemahon Cross, Castlemahon on April 29, 2018.

Garda Mark Mannix said injuries were sustained in the collision and that Ms Keating has no previous convictions. She had never been in court before he added.