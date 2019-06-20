'Does he want his parents to go to jail?': Limerick court hears teenager refuses to attend school

A TEENAGE boy who is refusing to attend school has been warned his parents may go to jail if his behaviour does not change.

Limerick District Court was told the 14-year-old has not attended school at all during the current academic year. His parents are being prosecuted by Tusla – the child and family agency over his poor attendance.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing the teenager’s mother, said his client is doing his best but that there is an “element of teenage behaviour” to his son’s actions.

“They (his parents) are exhausted. He refuses to go to school – they call him in the morning, they lay out his uniform,” he said adding that his client is engaged with a garda youth diversion programme in the area where is living.

He has also been referred to an adult education programme which, it’s hoped, will allow him to catch up and learn at his own pace.

Solicitor Dermot G O’Donovan, representing Tulsa, said there are no other concerns and that the teenager is a normal, healthy and well-dressed youth.

An education and welfare officer confirmed the teenager has informed her that he was not going to go to school.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan, representing the teenager’s father, said her client has engaged with Tusla and is doing everything he can to ensure his son goes to school.

Referring to a Tusla report which was submitted in court, Ms Ryan suggested to Judge O’Leary she was “not given the full story” and that the education and welfare officer had contradicted herself in the witness box

“He has told the services that he will not go to school – what can a parent do?” she asked.

After Judge O’Leary noted the teenager attended more than three quarters of school days during sixth class compared to none in his first year of secondary school Ms Ryan commented he had gotten “older and bolder”.

“Does he want his parents to go to jail?” asked the judge. "Has he been told of the consequences?”

Ms Ryan said an older brother of the teenager is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence and that he (the teenager) has been warned he could also end up going to prison if he does not attend school.

“It made do difference, he doesn’t care,” she said.

When the judge asked if there are consequences for the teenager’s non-attendance, his mother replied that his phone is taken off him but that he still will not attend school.

Noting the teenager is engaging with the garda youth diversion programme in his locality and is due to attend a number of summer camps during July and August, Judge O’Leary adjourned the matter to September for review.