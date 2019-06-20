Limerick city retailer sold wine without licence

A COMPANY was fined €632.50 for selling wine without a valid licence at a convenience store it was operating.

DK Walshe Restaurants (Dundrum) Limited was prosecuted in relation to an incident at Ivan’s, Ennis Road on September 18, last.

Solicitor Aileen Mee, prosecuting, said a Revenue inspector was sold a bottle of white wine when called to the premises.

“The company didn’t have a licence. There is no licence in place at present,” she said.

Solicitor Ger Reidy said his client has no previous convictions and that the company is no longer trading at the premises. “He should have had a wine retailer’s licence, he was totally in the wrong,” he said.