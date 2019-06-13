Suspected gang members arrested by Limerick gardai following burglary at business premises

THREE men are being questioned by gardai investigating the activities of a criminal gang which is operating in the Limerick area.

The three, who are aged in their 20s, 50s and 70s, were arrested in the Raheen area in the early hours of this Thursday morning during an intelligence-led operation.

“Shortly before 4am, detective gardaí from the Roxboro Road district, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, carried out the operation which resulted in the arrest of the three men,” said a garda spokesperson.

The arrests related to a burglary at a commercial premises in Raheen Business Park.

The three men were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

They can be detained without charge for up to a week.