Limerick woman targeted by fraudsters who hacked cousin’s phone

A COUNTY Limerick woman was scammed out of almost €4,000 after she was targeted by fraudsters who hacked one of her cousin’s social media accounts.

According to gardai, the woman received a social media message informing her how to claim back workers compensation as her name was on a list and she was due a refund of $200,000.

“Now, before this compensation could be paid out the lady had to initially pay a fee of €550 to a nominated bank account,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch who confirmed the woman transferred the money as she believed the message was genuine.

“A few days later, she received a further request by letter for £3000, this was alleged to be for US customs clearance. The letter requested that this money be paid over in iTunes vouchers with directions to take a picture of the codes at the back of the vouchers and send them to a social media account. Unfortunately this was also done,” Sgt Leetch.

Gardai say it was later established that the lady’s cousins phone may have been hacked as sometime after the initial contact was made her cousin informed her she did not send any messages.

“The scam was only then discovered and of course no money can be reclaimed. The first piece of advice I provide regarding scams is that if it sounds too good to be true it probably is – so pause, get advice and, don’t assume the contact is genuine,” warned Sgt Leetch.