Garda warning following vicious late night attack at Limerick bus stop

GARDAI are advising people who are waiting for late-night buses in Limerick city centre to be mindful of their safety following a nasty incident at the weekend.

They are appealing for information following what has been described as a “vicious attack”.

A young woman was assaulted and robbed while waiting at Arthurs’ Quay in the early hours of last Friday morning.

According to gardai, the 19 year-old was “suddenly and viciously attacked” by four women and a man at around 2.30am.

The victim’s mobile phone was taken and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to come forward.

There is no detailed description of the culprits

“There were many people around this area last Friday morning at approximately 2.30am. Some were also waiting for buses while others were late night revelers. If you were one of these and seen this attack, then we would like to hear from you,” said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai at Henry Street can be contacted at (061) 212400.