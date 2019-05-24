WATCH: Man arrested following shooting incident in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested by gardai following a shooting incident on the southside of Limerick city.

The suspect, whose aged in his mid-20s, was detained shortly after the shooting which happened at around 6.15pm on Thursday evening.

“A shot was fired during an incident in the front garden of a house on Hyde Road, Limerick. It’s understood a number of people were in the garden at the time of the incident. No one was injured,” said a garda spokesperson.

In a follow up search operation, gardaí arrested a man near the scene a short time later.

He is currently detained at Roxboro Road garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The scene of the shooting was preserved overnight for technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station (061) 214340 or the Garda confidential Line 1800 666 11.