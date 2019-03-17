Woman appears in court after Limerick gardai seize cash and drugs during search

A WOMAN has been relased on bail after she appeared in court charged in connection with a significant cash and drugs seizure at her home.

Aileen Cantillon, 42, of Reidy Court, Garryowen, Limerick was brought before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this St Patrick’s morning.

She was arrested on Friday following the seizure of a quantity of cannabis herb and almost €200,000 in cash by members of the divisional drugs unit.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by way of certificate and Inspector Liz Kennedy said there was no objection to bail.

Ms Cantillon is charged with possession of cannabis herb, worth around €2,000, for the purpose of sale or supply.

During the brief hearing, Judge Mary Larkin noted that directions are to be sought from the Director of Publiic Prosecutions and the matter was adjourned to June.

A man, aged in his fifties, who was also arrested during Friday’s search operation was later released without charge.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing and it’s understood they will be making efforts to establish where the seized cash came from.