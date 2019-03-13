Knife-wielding robber ‘cod’ by Limerick gardai after jumping takeaway counter and stealing food

A MAN has been charged and is due in court following a robbery incident at a takeaway premises in Limerick city earlier this week.

The suspect is alleged to have taken food, worth €5.60, after he jumped the counter at Luigi’s, Parnell Street at around 9pm on Monday.

According, to gardai, the culprit was armed with a knife and threatened staff when he entered the premises.

“The man entered the kitchen area, took some food and left the scene. No staff member was injured during the incident and no cash was taken,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí attached to Roxboro Road station arrested a man as part of their investigations on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, whose aged in his late 40s, was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Wednesday.