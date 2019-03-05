Man accused of stabbing garda in Limerick village granted bail

A MAN who is accused of stabbing a garda during an incident at his home in County Limerick at the weekend has appeared in court charged with assault.

Peter Creighton, 58, of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell is accused of assaulting the male garda causing him harm at around 9pm on Sunday.

Garda Stephen Aherne told Limerick District Court the defendant replied “I’m sorry, that’s not in my nature, I’m not like that” when he was formally charged under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He said there was no objection to bail subject to Mr Creighton complying with a number of conditions.

During a brief hearing this Tuesday, Judge Marian O’Leary noted this and she directed that the defendant live at his home address and that he obey a nightly curfew as a condition of his bail.

Mr Creighton, who wore a bright green jumper and blue canvas shoes in court, must not use intoxicants in public and he must sign on at Henry Street garda station three times a week.

Sergeant Sean Murray said directions are to be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions and he requested an adjournment of the case until the end of May.

There was no objection to the application by solicitor Tom Kiely who was assigned to represent the defendant under the free legal aid scheme.