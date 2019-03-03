Man and woman granted bail after €320,000 drugs seizure in Limerick city

A WOMAN and a man have been charged in connection with a major garda operation in which €320,000 worth of drugs were seized in Limerick city this week.

Kerry O’Keeffe, 47, and David Markham, 30, both with an address at The Cross, Coonagh Lower, Limerick, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at a special sitting at Kilmallock District Court on Sunday afternoon.

Both face one charge of sale and supply and two counts of possession of drugs, after they were arrested and detained at Henry Street garda station at the weekend.

In statements on Saturday, gardai said they arrested a woman, 47, and two males, 18 and 30. An 18-year-old will appear before Limerick District Court on March 25.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that €320,000 worth cannabis and cocaine (subject to analysis) were seized following searches at Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy on Friday.

There was no objection to bail, subject to a number of conditions, Insp Helen Costelloe said. Under bail conditions, Ms O’Keeffe, who wore a green rain jacket in court, surrendered her passport and must sign-on at Henry Street on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8am and 10pm.

Ms O’Keeffe, who was represented by solicitor John Herbert, was granted bail on her own bond of €300.

Mr Markham, who wore blue-black hoodie and grey tracksuit pants, made no reply to any of the charges, Insp Costelloe said.

Under bail conditions, Mr Markham must sign-on at Henry Street daily between 9am and 9pm, surrender his passport, reside at his address, and engage with addiction counselling services prior to the adjournment.

Laurence Goucher BL, defending, asked Mr Markham, who entered the witness box, if he was prepared to engage in counselling services, to which he replied: “Yes, I am.”

Judge O’Leary said: “Your solicitor will explain to you the consequences if you don’t do so.”

Mr Markham was granted bail on his own bond of €300.

Both have been remanded on bail until May 15, pending DPP directions.