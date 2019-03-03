Man and women to be charged in connection with €320,000 drugs seizure in Limerick city

A MAN and woman will appear before a judge at Killmallock District Court this afternoon, following a €320,000 drugs seizure in Limerick city this week.

The man, 30, and woman, 47, are to face charges at the special sitting at 1pm, An Garda Siochana has said.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the garda investigation, after gardai seized cannabis and cocaine (subject to analysis) valued at €320,000.

All three individuals were detained at Henry Street garda station. The 18-year-old male has since been released, and will appear before a judge at Limerick District Court on March 25.