Man arrested following 'slashing' incident in Limerick village

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was ‘slashed’ during an incident in Cappamore over Christmas.

Gardai have confirmed an incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, December 23, at a house in the Turagh Cresecent estate.

“A woman, aged 30, was removed to University Hospital Limerick where she received treatment. A man was later arrested and detained. He was later released and a file will be prepared for the DPP. The investigation is ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

It is understood that the victim is a foreign national. According to local sources she was slashed with a knife.

“She hasn't been living here too long,” said the source.

Deputy Niall Collins described the incident, which is the latest to have happened in the rural village as “shocking” and worrying.

“This follows a hay barn fire and and a number of cars being out in the last couple of months in Cappamore. It is a worrying time for local residents,” said Deputy Collins.

There is nothing to suggest the slashing incident was connected to any of the previous incident.