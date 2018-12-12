Limerick gardai recover stolen tools and machinery during search operation

GARDAI have recovered a significant quantity of tools and machinery which they suspect was stolen in the UK.

The seizure, which includes power tools, generators and lawnmowers was made when a premises in the Bruff garda district was searched on Tuesday afternoon.

“Gardai are liaising with relevant UK police authorities to try and identify the owners,” said a garda spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai say the seizure should act as a reminder to property owners to always note the serial numbers of their tools and machinery so that it can be returned to them if recovered.