Limerick gardai recover stolen tools and machinery during search operation
The tools and machinery were recovered when a premises in the Bruff garda district was searched
GARDAI have recovered a significant quantity of tools and machinery which they suspect was stolen in the UK.
The seizure, which includes power tools, generators and lawnmowers was made when a premises in the Bruff garda district was searched on Tuesday afternoon.
“Gardai are liaising with relevant UK police authorities to try and identify the owners,” said a garda spokesperson.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Gardai say the seizure should act as a reminder to property owners to always note the serial numbers of their tools and machinery so that it can be returned to them if recovered.