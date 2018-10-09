Cloned credit card used to buy expensive jewellery at Limerick store

GARDAI are investigating an incident during which a ‘cloned’ credit card was used to buy expensive jewellery at a store in the city centre.

Gardai say the customer, who bought an item of “great value” did not use a pin number and signed for the purchase when he offered to pay using the card.

“I’m sure the man had a good excuse for doing that or the card was not chipped but either way it was subsequently discovered that the credit card was cloned,” said Sgt Ber Leetch who added that the credit card holder lives in Dubai.

The divisional crime prevention officer says the incident should act as a warning to businesses.

“Retailers need to know that there cloned credit cards are sometimes used and to be very vigilant. Credit card owners need to be very careful when using their credit cards, keep it within your sight at all times and keep it safe,” said Sgt Leetch.