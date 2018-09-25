Handbag stolen from car parked at Limerick graveyard

GARDAI are appealing for information after a car was broken into while it was parked at a rural graveyard.

The unsavoury and mean-spirited incident happened at Kilfinane just after 6pm on Sunday.

According to gardai, a woman who was visiting a family member’s grave parked her car in the car park and walked in a good distance.

“At one point she heard a noise and looked up to see another car drive off. She later discovered that her car window had been smashed and her handbag taken,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman gave a description of the (suspect) car which which drove off in the direction of Garryspillane.

“If anyone was in that area at the time and saw anything suspicious would they please contact gardai in Kilmallock or gardai at any garda station,” added Sgt Leetch.