Daughter of missing Limerick man Matthew Carroll renews family appeal

THE HEARTBROKEN daughter of Matthew Carroll, who has been missing for 20 years, has renewed the family’s appeal for his whereabouts this week.

The Southill 30-year-old father went missing on the evening of June 8, 1998 after he had been celebrating a soccer cup victory at the Steering Wheel pub, at Roxboro Shopping Centre.

Before socialising with friends, Matthew visited his mother Theresa to see if she could get a new battery for his watch. That was the last contact the Carroll family had with Matthew before he was registered missing two days later.

In an interview with RTE Crime Call this week, Matthew’s brother Seamus said Theresa “went to her deathbed not knowing where Matthew was” in recent years.

Matthew’s daughter Trudy was just five years old when he went missing. Trudy, 25, is asking for people with information to come forward.

“I can remember Mam calling me down one night and sitting me down and telling me what was kind of going on, that Dad wasn’t going to be around anymore.”

“It was hard because everyone lived with their mom and dad, really, so everyone would always be on about: ‘Oh my mom, my dad’ and I would be like: ‘Oh yeah, my mom and my nana’,” she said.

Trudy added: “I feel I missed out on a lot because I can see in my two-year-old how much of a strong bond he has with his dad, I didn’t get a chance to have with mine.”

Seamus said: “I remember going into work, and I would be at a machine, and all of a sudden I would find myself in a ball of tears.”

He added: “Twenty years on, all we can do is still look for answers. We are not going to forget about Matthew, it’s not going to happen.”

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Seamus said he believes his brother was murdered.

“He is down as a missing person, but my belief is that he was murdered. Because he had too much to lose. He just had too much to lose. He owned his own house, he had a daughter, he wouldn’t just disappear and not make contact,” he said on the 20th anniversary of his brother’s disappearance.

Gda David Godfrey, who is investigating Matthew’s disappearance, said Roxboro Road gardai are mounting a renewed appeal in their search for the father. He said to RTE: “It’s a very long time not knowing what happened to a loved one.”

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061 214240 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111. Matthew is of slim build, 5’4” in height, blue eyes with fair hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and black jeans and deck shoes