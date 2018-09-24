WATCH: Limerick gardai appeal for information following shooting incident

The head of the Limerick garda division is appealing to anyone with information about a shooting incident over the weekend to come forward.

According to gardai, a single shot was fired after a car pulled up outside a house at Whitecross Gardens, Moyross shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Although the house was occupied at the time, no one was injured in the incident.

A car which gardai believe was used by the culprit or culprits was later recovered in County Clare.

Speaking at an event this Monday afternoon, Chief Supt Gerard Roche appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Contact either Henry Street or Mayorstone garda stations. Anyone who may have seen anything I would appeal to them to contact us and let us know their details so we can talk to them,” he said.

Forensic examinations have been been conducted in the area and investigations are ongoing to establish a motive for the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station on 061 456980.