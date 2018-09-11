Limerick man appears in court following drugs seizure at his home

A LIMERICK man has been granted bail after he appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure at his home.

Dermot Calvert, aged 47, who has an address at Mossgrove Avenue, Caherdavin is accused of possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

The drugs, which have a street value of around €1,800, were seized during a search of the defendant’s home at around 8.30pm on Monday.

At Limerick District Court this Tuesday, Judge Mary Cashin was told Mr Calvert made no reply when he was formally charged following his arrest.

The defendant, who is separated from his wife and family, was granted legal aid by the judge as he has “no income whatsoever”.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said there was no objection to bail subject to his compliance with a number of conditions.

Mr Calvert must live at his partner’s address and he was ordered to sign on three times a week at his local garda station.

He has also also given gardai his mobile phone number.

The matter was adjourned to November for DPP’s directions.