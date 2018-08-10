Limerick man accused of burglary remanded in custody
Shane Aldridge was arrested by gardai from the Bruff district
A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after a man was charged in connection with a burglary in Bruree over the bank holiday weekend.
Shane Aldridge, aged 25, who has an address at Garouse, Bruree appeared before a vacation sitting of Tralee District Court earlier this week after he was arrested and charged by gardai from the Bruff district.
Mr Aldridge who is accused entering a house at the Paddocks, Bruree did not apply for bail during the brief court hearing.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court on Wednesday.
Investigations are ongoing.