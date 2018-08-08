Cannabis plants found during search of house in Limerick town

A FILE is to be be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a drugs seizure in Kilmallock earlier this week.

A number of cannabis plants were found along with a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis herb when a house was searched at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

A man, aged in his thirties, was questioned at the scene and the drugs have been sent for forensic analysis at Garda Headquarters.

Members of the divisional drugs unit assisted by the garda dog unit and local gardai were involved in the intelligence-led operation.

It is estimated the street value of the drugs is around €1,500.

Investigations are ongoing.