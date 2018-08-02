Limerick men charged with possession of loaded pistol remanded in custody

TWO men who were arrested in Corbally during an operation targeting organised crime in Limerick have been remanded in custody.

The pair who were arrested on Monday night and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act appeared before Judge Marie Keane at a vacation sitting of Tralee District Court this Thursday morning on firearms charges.

John O’Donoghue, aged 29, of Cliona Park, Moyross and Paul Whelan, aged 24, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross are each charged with possession of a 9mm Colt pistol at Park Road, Corbally under Section 27a of the Firearms Act.

Garda Rob Sheehy gave evidence that at 11.47pm on Monday (July 30), he arrested the accused John O’Donoghue and conveyed him to Henry Street garda station.

On August 1, he charged O’Donoghue and cautioned him but O’Donoghue made no reply to the charge.

Garda Dermot Cummins told the court that he arrested Paul Whelan at the same time on Monday, cautioned him and brought him to Henry Street garda station where on August 1, he charged and cautioned him.

Paul Whelan, he said, made no reply to the charge.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy appearing for both men said he had no questions arising from the arrest of his clients. He said neither was seeking bail.

He asked to be assigned legal aid as both men are unemployed.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear, via video link, before Limerick District Court on Wednesday, August 8.

Investigations are ongoing and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.