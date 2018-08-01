Man due in court following seizure of drugs and ammunition in Limerick

GARDAI have charged a man who was arrested following the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and four rounds of ammunition at a house in Limerick earlier this week.

As part of an operation targeting organised crime, a house at Kileely Road, Ballynanty was searched at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Controlled drugs with a street value of around €7,500 were seized along with the ammunition which has been sent for technical examination.

The drugs have been sent for forensic analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayorstone Park garda station where he was detained and questioned.

Gardai have confirmed the man has since been charged and is due to appear before a vacation sitting of Tralee District Court this Thursday morning.