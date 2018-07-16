Limerick gardai investigate car fire in housing estate

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a car was maliciously set on fire in a County Limerick housing estate.

The suspected arson attack occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday, July 11 at The Grove, Pallasgreen.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating an "incident of criminal damage by fire to a car".

“No arrests have been made, investigation is ongoing," said the spokesperson.

It is understood that the car was badly damaged in the blaze.

There have been a number of serious incidents at The Grove in recent years which have resulted in additional garda patrols in the area.

Anybody with any information about last week’s incident is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.