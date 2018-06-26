Limerick gardai recover stolen cars and arrest suspect following crime spree

A MAN has been arrested and three stolen cars recovered during an operation targeting criminal activity in the Mid West.

Gardai have confirmed the man, whose aged in his early 20s, was arrested when a car was intercepted in the Roxboro Road area of the city on Monday evening.

Gardai believe the car was taken during a recent incident in the Cratloe Woods area on the outskirts of the city.

During a follow-up operation last night two further cars were recovered by gardaí.

One of the cars was taken from a house during a recent burglary in County Galway while the second was taken from an address in Limerick city at the weekend.

The suspect was taken to Roxboro Road garda station following his arrest and he is currently being detained for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson confirmed enquiries are ongoing.