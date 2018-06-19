Limerick gardai seek help in locating stolen JCB

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of a digger on the outskirts of the city.

The JCB 537 (similar to the one pictured) was stolen in the Ballysimon area early on Monday morning.

It’s understood the machine was recently painted by its owners and gardai are anxious to locate it.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have information regarding this, or if this machine was offered to you for sale, or if you live or were in the area and you feel you may be able to help with our enquiries,” said a garda spokesperson.

CCTV has been obtained as part of the investigation and inquires have been conducted in the Ballysimon area.

Gardai at Roxboro Road station are investigating the theft and they can be contacted at (061) 214340.