Young man sustained neck injuries during Limerick assault

GARDAI are appealing for information after a man sustained cuts to his neck during a row near the city centre.

The 21-year-old was treated at University Hospital Limerick following the incident which happened at Lelia Street last Wednesday evening.

“He required a serious of stitches at UHL. This row happened at 10.20 and gardai are looking for anybody who witnessed this assault to contact them at Henry Street Garda station 061 212400,” said a garda spokesperson.

Separately, an investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted while cycling in Raheen at the weekend.

The incident happened at Church Road, Raheen at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

“He was assaulted by a group of male youths and his bicycle taken from him. Now the bike was later found but the young lad is very shocked,” said a spokesperson.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident.