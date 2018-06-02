Two men charged following Limerick drugs seizure

A MAN has appeared in court charged in connection with a significant drugs seizure at a house in Limerick city earlier this week.

Joseph Hayes, aged 55, who has an address at The Orchards, Courtbrack Avenue, South Circular Road faces two charges in connection with the seizure which was allegedly made at his home on Thursday night.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis, worth around €12,000, were located during a search as part of Operation Disruption.

At a special court sitting in Kilmallock this Saturday evening, Inspector Liz Kennedy said there was no objection to bail subject to Mr Hayes complying with certain conditions.

The defendant, who appeared in court wearing flip flops and pyjamas, was ordered to live at his home address and obey a nightly curfew as a condition of his bail.

Judge Marian O’Leary also directed Mr Hayes to stay away from the Johns Gate area of Limerick city pending the conclusion of the case against him.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client is in receipt of Disability Allowance and an application for legal aid was granted.

After being informed a “comprehensive file” is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Judge O’Leary adjourned the matter for directions to September 12, next.

Another man, whose aged in his 30s, has also been charged in connection with the seizure.

He was released on station bail abd is due to appear in court in the coming weeks.