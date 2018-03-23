Three young men arrested in Limerick in major garda operation

Gardai have arrested a teenager and two young men in the Limerick area as part of major intelligence-led operation.

Two high-powered stolen cars were also recovered during the operation which involved local gardai and members from several national units including the armed Emergency Response Unit.

It’s understood the suspects, who are aged 22, 21 and 15, are all from West Dublin.

They were arrested under Operation Thor this Friday evening following a burglary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

All three are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda Stations.

The can be held for up to 24 hours without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.