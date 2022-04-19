Bank Holiday Covid figures released by the Department of Health

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 778 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Monday 18 April, 1,641 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Friday 15 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2,013 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Saturday 16 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,459 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 17 April, the HPSC was notified of 852 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,270 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Monday 18 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,351 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day
As of 8am today, 750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU
Adam Long, National LGBT Federation, Richard Lynch and Lisa Daly, both of Limerick Pride, Mayor Daniel Butler and son Jacob with singer Ann Blake | Picture: Kris Luszczki/ilovelimerick
Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and Microsoft Dream Team delivered lessons to early years educators over the space of two weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.