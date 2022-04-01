More than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Ireland

Friday's Covid-19 figures have been released
MORE THAN 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
According to figures, published this Friday afternoon, 5,750 PCR-confirmed cases have been reported along with 5,089 positive antigen tests - details of which have been uploaded via the HSE online portal.
This compares to the 5,252 PCR-confirmed cases which were reported by the Department on Thursday along with 6,489 positive antigen tests.
On Wednesday, 5,381 PCR-confirmed cases were reported across the country along with 7,127 positive antigen tests.
Separately, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has decreased over the past 24 hours while the number of patients in ICU has remained steady.
As of 8am this Friday, there were 1,472 patients with Covid-19 in hospital with 59 in ICU. At the same time on Thursday, there were 1,535 patients in hospital with 58 in ICU.
