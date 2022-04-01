Search

01 Apr 2022

More than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Ireland

More than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Ireland

Friday's Covid-19 figures have been released

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Apr 2022 4:51 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE THAN 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

According to figures, published this Friday afternoon, 5,750 PCR-confirmed cases have been reported along with 5,089 positive antigen tests - details of which have been uploaded via the HSE online portal.

This compares to the 5,252 PCR-confirmed cases which were reported by the Department on Thursday along with 6,489 positive antigen tests.

On Wednesday, 5,381 PCR-confirmed cases were reported across the country along with 7,127 positive antigen tests.

Ukrainian sees the sea for first time, thanks to Limerick woman Áine

Separately, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals has decreased over the past 24 hours while the number of patients in ICU has remained steady.

As of 8am this Friday, there were 1,472 patients with Covid-19 in hospital with 59 in ICU. At the same time on Thursday, there were 1,535 patients in hospital with 58 in ICU.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media