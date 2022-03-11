Surge in Covid figures confirmed by Department of Health

THE number of new daily Covid-19 cases has more than doubled over the past week, the Department of Health has confirmed.
In a statement, issued this Friday evening, it says The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease - the highest daily figure for a number of weeks and more than double what was reported any day over the past week.
In addition, the HPSC says 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's portal on Thursday meaning almost 15,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Friday.
Meanwhile, figures from the Health Service Executive show that 907 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised at 8am today. Of those, 37 were in ICU.
This represents a 35% increase on the numbers in hospital a week ago. This day last week, there were 670 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 43 in ICU.
