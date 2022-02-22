National daily Covid figures revealed by the Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,294 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, there were 3,473 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Monday 21st February, 4,060* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 608 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 54 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 634 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 53 were in ICU.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West are advising people in Limerick to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

Those who are immunocompromised are also being encouraged to avail of their fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This call is in conjunction with the UL Hospitals Group, and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, who have all come together to encourage those in this group to receive an additional dose.

This dose can be given at a HSE community vaccine centre, hospital if you are an inpatient, or a GP.