Latest Covid figures released as Taoiseach confirms requirement to wear face masks will be lifted

NEARLY 8,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a statement, issued this Friday afternoon, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 4,821 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease.

In addition, it says. 3,772 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal on Thursday.

The were 591 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at 8am of whom 57 were being treated in ICU.

Separately, several media outlets are reporting that the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has confirmed that the requirement to wear face masks, in areas other than healthcare, will be stood down at the end of this month.

From March 1, the wearing of face masks will remain advisory in schools, on public transport and in retail but will not be legally mandated.

The easing of the requirement to wear face masks will be formally approved by Cabinet when it meets next Tuesday.