Latest Covid figures confirmed as number of patients in hospital rises slightly

Friday's Covid figures have been released
A TOTAL of 6,618 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland this Friday.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed the news this afternoon, while also reporting that a further 4,445 people have registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.
The number of PCR-confirmed cases is higher then the number reported on Thursday while the number of self-reported antigen cases is lower.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health says that as of 8am today, there were 615 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country of which 64 were in ICU.
This compares to 595 patients with 63 in ICU at the same time 24 hours earlier.
The Department of Health says all data relating to new cases of Covid-19 is provisional and the HPSC and its surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of the disease on CIDR system.
Pictured in Templeglantine were Gearóid McEvoy, Reforest Nation; Shirley Sheehan and Tadhg Mulcahy, Templeglantine Community Development; Dr Navchetan Singh and Satwinder Singh of Ecosikh Ireland.
The boys and girls in fifth class in Kildimo NS are pictured with their teacher, Trish Griffin, following a Zoom interview with Professor Emer Joyce
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.