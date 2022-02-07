Daily national Covid-19 figures announced

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday 6 February, 4,478 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.

On Saturday, February 5, the HPSC was notified of 6,260 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease while 4,717 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Yesterday, Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 4,933 new PCR-confirmed cases while 3,803 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am this Monday, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised across the country, of whom 76 are in ICU.

Last week, UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare marked the administration of the 500,000 dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the region.

As the milestone was reached, UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan; Chief Operating Officer Noreen Spillane and Maria Bridgeman, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, visited the three vaccination centres in Limerick, Nenagh and Ennis.

The delivery of the half-a-million vaccines was significantly accelerated in the pre-Christmas period, due to demand for vaccine boosters, and the take-up of walk-in clinics both for boosters and primary doses.