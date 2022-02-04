Latest Covid-19 figures confirmed by Department of Health

Friday's figures have been released
NEARLY 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country it has been confirmed by the Department of Health.
Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, this Friday evening, show it has been notified of 6,697 additional PCR-confirmed cases of the disease. This compares to 6,814 cases yesterday and 5,940 new cases on Wednesday.
It the latest update, the HSPC says a total of 5,639 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal on Thursday. This compares to 6,814 positive antigen tests on Wednesday and 6,620 on Tuesday.
Separately, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has dropped below 600 for the first time in several months.
As of 8am this Friday, there were 597 patients with the disease being treated in hospital, of which 66 were in ICU.
This compares to 610 patients with 63 in ICU 24 hours earlier.
