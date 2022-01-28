Department of Health confirms latest Covid-19 figures

Friday's Covid-19 figures have been released
THE Department of Health has confirmed that alomst 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported.
It says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases of the disease. In addition, 4,482 people, across the country, registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal on Thursday.
Separately, figures released by the Department of Health show that as of 8am this Friday, there were 707 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 69 were in ICU.
This compares to 708 patients with 71 in ICU at the same time on Thursday.
Meanwhile, UL Hospitals Group has confirmed details of Covid-19 vaccination clinics which will operate across the weekend.
The three vaccination centres in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary will be open from 8.30am to 7pm this Saturday to host walk-in booster clinics, as well as primary Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics, for anyone aged 16 years and older.
As of last October 3.81% of the local authority housing stock in Limerick was vacant | FILE PHOTOGRAPH
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.