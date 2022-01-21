Search

22 Jan 2022

Latest Covid figures confirmed as UL Hospitals announces gradual resumption of scheduled care

Latest Covid figures confirmed as UL Hospitals announces gradual resumption of scheduled care

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Jan 2022

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AHEAD of the expected announcement that most public health restrictions are to be eased from tomorrow, the latest Covid-19 case numbers have been confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has today been notified of a further 6,597 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

A further 4,564 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal during the most recent reporting period.

The Department of Health says there were 892 Covid-19 patients in hospital at 8am this Friday of which 88 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, the UL Hospitals Group has confirmed that schedule hospital services, including surgery, endoscopy and outpatient appointments, are being gradually introduced across the sites of UL Hospitals Group as the rate of community transmission of Covid-19 continues to decline from its mid-January peak.

Significant numbers of healthcare workers have been returning to work from absences associated with Covid-19, enabling the Group to begin a phased return of services, at a slow and steady pace, in University Hospital Limerick, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

Theatre lists have resumed at hospitals across the group and outpatient departments in the hospitals are also working towards full resumption, in line with the redeployment of any staff transferred elsewhere in the Group during the Covid-19 surge.

Around 5% of workers were absent from work this Friday and UL Hospitals Group CEO, Colette Cowan, has sent her best wishes for a full recovery to all staff who are currently unwell.

“Once again, our staff have proven to be extraordinarily flexible and courageous during this latest wave of the pandemic. With a significant number of their colleagues absent for work for numerous reasons associated with Covid-19, many staff were required to redeploy to the frontline and support essential services. I applaud them for their professionalism, their compassion for patients, and their efforts to ensure that essential services remained open for patients who needed them most at this time,” she said.

