Details of latest 'walk-in' Covid-19 booster clinics in Limerick are confirmed

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed details of the latest round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Limerick over the weekend.

With scheduled vaccination appointments taking place this Friday and Sunday, there are no walk-in clinics at the vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel in the city on either day.

A walk-in booster clinic for those aged 16 to 29 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, between 8.30am-12.30pm while in the afternoon (2pm to 7pm) a booster clinic will take place for those aged 30 and older.

Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines will also be available between 8.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday.

Walk-in clinics will also operate in Ennis and Nenagh tomorrow.

There will be no walk-in clinics in Limerick on Sunday or Monday to facilitate scheduled appointments - particularly for those aged between 5 and 11.

Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website which is updated as new clinics are added and people who wish to attend a walk-in clinic should check this link regularly.

For scheduled appointments, the online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register children aged 5-15 years, and for anyone aged 16 and older who wishes to register for Dose 1 vaccination,

The SwiftQueue self-referral appointment system for Booster clinics is open to anyone aged 16 years and older.

Some community pharmacies, across Limerick city and county, are also operating regular Covid-19 vaccination clinics.