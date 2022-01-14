Details of latest 'walk-in' Covid-19 booster clinics in Limerick are confirmed

The vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel
THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed details of the latest round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Limerick over the weekend.
With scheduled vaccination appointments taking place this Friday and Sunday, there are no walk-in clinics at the vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel in the city on either day.
A walk-in booster clinic for those aged 16 to 29 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, between 8.30am-12.30pm while in the afternoon (2pm to 7pm) a booster clinic will take place for those aged 30 and older.
Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines will also be available between 8.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday.
Walk-in clinics will also operate in Ennis and Nenagh tomorrow.
There will be no walk-in clinics in Limerick on Sunday or Monday to facilitate scheduled appointments - particularly for those aged between 5 and 11.
Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website which is updated as new clinics are added and people who wish to attend a walk-in clinic should check this link regularly.
For scheduled appointments, the online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register children aged 5-15 years, and for anyone aged 16 and older who wishes to register for Dose 1 vaccination,
The SwiftQueue self-referral appointment system for Booster clinics is open to anyone aged 16 years and older.
Some community pharmacies, across Limerick city and county, are also operating regular Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
