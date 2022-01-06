Covid vaccines open to those aged 5-11 years in Limerick

LIMERICK children aged between 5-11 will now be able to avail of scheduled vaccine appointments following parental consent.

UL Hospitals Group vaccinator teams been turning centres into child-friendly spaces, as the vaccination programme now reaches the youngest members of the population.

The scheduled appointments will start Friday, January 7, between 2pm to 6.30pm at Limerick’s Scoil Carmel vaccination centre.

A further, full day of vaccinations for this age cohort will take place the following day, Saturday January 8, between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

Operations Manager of the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres Nora Barry said that the effort is aimed at softening the appearance of the sites for young children who may be overwhelmed by the prospect of receiving a vaccine.

She explained: “We are adding colourful posters and wall art to the interiors of the vaccination booths, and every child vaccinated will receive stickers.

“A member of staff will be on hand in the post-vaccination waiting area to talk to any children who might like to ask questions about vaccination, and we will also give the children a little snack treat when they’re leaving.”

With vaccination of very vulnerable and at-risk children ongoing, the online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register all other children aged 5-11 years by clicking here.

Parents and guardians must register their children, and provide consent for the vaccination, prior to attending. No exceptions can be made.

This can be done either online or by telephone. The easiest way to register is online.

All a parent or guardian needs to register a child is: Parent/guardian’s own mobile phone number, email address, the child’s PPS number and their Eircode.

After registration, parents will be sent a text message with the vaccination appointment details three to seven days before the appointments.

The HSE aims to schedule the appointment within around three weeks of registration.

The free shuttle-bus service for the Limerick centre continues to run between the Southcourt Hotel, Raheen, and Scoil Carmel every half-hour between 8am and 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site, with additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross, from which there is easy pedestrian access to Scoil Carmel.