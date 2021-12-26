Chief Medical Officer renews appeal for public to reduce contacts and avoid crowded places

THE Chief Medical Officer has made a renewed appeal to the public to reduce their contacts and avoid crowded places "to the greatest extent possible".

Dr Tony Holohan says the now-dominant Omicron variant of Covid-19 is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant and that people should not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.

Another record number of new cases of Covid-19 - 13,765 - were reported across Ireland on Christmas Day.

"Avoid crowded places including retail environments. Choose to shop online where possible, queue outside and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance," said Dr Holohan.

The CMO says those who have not yet received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine should take every measure they can to protect themselves until eligible to receive it.

"This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible. All of the available evidence indicates that a booster vaccine will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant," he said.

As cases of Omicron surge in Limerick and across the country, Dr Holohan says it's important that those who experience any symptoms of Covid-19 self-isolate and arrange a PCR test.

"Our test centres are very busy at the moment due to the high incidence of Covid-19 across the country; however, it is important that you continue to self-isolate until you receive the result of your PCR test and further information from the HSE," commented the CMO.