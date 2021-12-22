Search

22 Dec 2021

Extended opening hours for Limerick vaccination centre confirmed

Walk-in booster clinics will take place at Scoil Carmel today and tomorrow

Reporter:

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

UL HOSPITALS and the HSE have confirmed the Covid-19 vaccination centres in Limerick and Ennis will open for an extended period later today.

The walk-in booster clinics, for those aged over 40, at place Scoil Carmel in the city and at the West County Hotel in Ennis will now operate between 12.30pm and 7pm.

The vaccination centre at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will open at 3.30pm this Wednesday.

Because of the high demand for Booster vaccines, members of the public are being advised they can attend any of the three locations and are not required to attend the centre located in their county.

Further walk-in clinics will take place at all three vaccination centres tomorrow (Thursday) between 8.30am and 7pm. 

Those who've had Covid after two vaccine jabs will now get booster sooner

Members of the public are also being advised that most community pharmacies and local GPs are also offering booster jabs on a walk-in basis and by appointment.

Those attending any walk-in Booster clinics are being reminded that 90 days must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated.

Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

People attending the walk-in clinics in Limerick are being advised that a free shuttle-bus service runs daily between the South Court Hotel in Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour from 8am to 7.30pm.

