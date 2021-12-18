Further decrease in incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick confirmed

AS FEARS grow about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, new figures show the incidence rate of the disease in Limerick has fallen further and remains one of the lowest in the country.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 917.4 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - significantly below the overall national rate of 1305.1.

Between November 30 and December 13, the Metropolitan District accounted for 62% of new cases in Limerick and Limerick City East has the highest incidence rate for any are of the city and county.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (437) was recorded in Limerick City East while the lowest number of new cases was in the Newcastle West Municipal District (169).

There were small week-on-week increases in case numbers in three areas while numbers dropped in three others, including in the Newcastle West Municipal District for the third consecutive week.

A total of 1,830 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 30 and last Monday - compared to the 1,931 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 30 - December 13)

Limerick City East



1236.5 (437 new cases)

Limerick City West

1,068 (373 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

964.9 (336 new cases)

Limerick City North

936.2 (325 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

685.7 (190 new cases)

Newcastle West

616.4 (169 new cases)