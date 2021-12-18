Search

18 Dec 2021

Further decrease in incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick confirmed

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

Limerick has one of the lowest Covid-19 incidence rates in the country

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AS FEARS grow about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, new figures show the incidence rate of the disease in Limerick has fallen further and remains one of the lowest in the country.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 917.4 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - significantly below the overall national rate of 1305.1.

Between November 30 and December 13, the Metropolitan District accounted for 62% of new cases in Limerick and Limerick City East has the highest incidence rate for any are of the city and county.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (437) was recorded in Limerick City East while the lowest number of new cases was in the Newcastle West Municipal District (169).

There were small week-on-week increases in case numbers in three areas while numbers dropped in three others, including in the Newcastle West Municipal District for the third consecutive week.

A total of 1,830 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 30 and last Monday - compared to the 1,931 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

HSE confirms details of booster clinics for people aged 40 and over in Limerick

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 30 - December 13)

Limerick City East

1236.5 (437 new cases)

Limerick City West

1,068 (373 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

964.9 (336 new cases)

Limerick City North

936.2 (325 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

685.7 (190 new cases)

Newcastle West

616.4 (169 new cases)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media