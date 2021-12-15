BREAKING: Covid-19 booster vaccines to be offered at extra walk-in clinic in Limerick

UL HOSPITALS has announced an extra walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at the vaccination centre in Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.

The additional clinic for those aged over 50, which will run from 1pm to 6pm, has been arranged in response to the significant demand for Covid-19 booster vaccines and the increased prevalence of the Omicron variant.

"There is no appointment required but this clinic is strictly for the 50-69 age group. Anyone attending today should note that 90 days must have passed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine. Anyone who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, must wait at least three months before receiving a Booster dose," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals who added that anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

Another previously announced walk-in clinic will take place between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday while further booster clinics will take place on Saturday (1pm - 6pm) and Sunday (8.30am-6pm).

Separately, a walk-in clinic will take place between 2pm and 7pm on Friday for those who wish to receive a Pfizer Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccine.

As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending any of the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.

People attending the walk-in clinics in Limerick are being advised that a free shuttle-bus service runs daily between the South Court Hotel in Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour from 8am to 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site and there is additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross (see map below).

A number of walk-in vaccination clinics will also take place at the vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh over the coming days.