BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures confirmed as restrictions are likely to be tightened

MORE than 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Friday evening.
In a brief statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team said it has been notified of an additional 5,419 cases of the disease across the country.
This compares to the 4,163 cases which were reported on Thursday and the 3,793 cases which were reported on Wednesday.
As of 8am today, there were 528 Covid-19 patients in hospital of whom 110 were in ICU. This compares to 545 (in hospital and 117 (in ICU) 24 hours earlier.
