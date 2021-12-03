Search

03 Dec 2021

Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick falls slightly

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Limerick City East

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen slightly and remains one of the lowest in the country, new figures have confirmed.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 1,035.4 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - down just over 3% on the previous Tuesday.

While the Metropolitan District still accounts for almost 60% of new cases in Limerick, thee latest figures show the incidence rate declined in all three Local Electoral Areas between November 16 and November 29.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 1,129 new cases of the disease were reported in the Metropolitan District over the two weeks - compared to 802 across the three municipal districts in the county.

As of Tuesday, all areas of Limerick had an incidence rate which was lower than the overall national rate of 1,316.9.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (424) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the lowest number of new cases was in the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District (179).

The only area where a week-on-week increase in case numbers was recorded was in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District where 389 new cases were reported.

A total of 1,931 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 16 and last Monday - compared to the 1,973 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

Delay to rules on Covid-19 testing for travellers arriving into Ireland

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 16 - November 29)

Limerick City East

1,199.7 (424 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

1,117.1 (389 new cases)

Limerick City North

1,106 (384 new cases)

Limerick City West

919.9 (321 new cases)

Newcastle West

853.5 (234 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

646 (179 new cases)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media