Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick falls slightly

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen slightly and remains one of the lowest in the country, new figures have confirmed.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 1,035.4 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - down just over 3% on the previous Tuesday.

While the Metropolitan District still accounts for almost 60% of new cases in Limerick, thee latest figures show the incidence rate declined in all three Local Electoral Areas between November 16 and November 29.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 1,129 new cases of the disease were reported in the Metropolitan District over the two weeks - compared to 802 across the three municipal districts in the county.

As of Tuesday, all areas of Limerick had an incidence rate which was lower than the overall national rate of 1,316.9.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (424) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the lowest number of new cases was in the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District (179).

The only area where a week-on-week increase in case numbers was recorded was in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District where 389 new cases were reported.

A total of 1,931 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 16 and last Monday - compared to the 1,973 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 16 - November 29)

Limerick City East



1,199.7 (424 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

1,117.1 (389 new cases)

Limerick City North

1,106 (384 new cases)

Limerick City West

919.9 (321 new cases)

Newcastle West

853.5 (234 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

646 (179 new cases)