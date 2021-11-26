BREAKING: Slight reduction in daily Covid case numbers

THERE has been a small day-on-day reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In an update, released this Friday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 4,620 confirmed cases of the disease - a slight reduction on the 4,764 cases which were reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, there were 571 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 118 are in ICU. This compares to 598 at the time on Thursday when 126 patients were in ICU.

Separately, the campaign to administer Covid-19 booster vaccines will ramp up this weekend when a walk-in vaccination clinic takes place in Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme across the region, has confirmed the no-appointment clinic will take place between 8.15am and 6pm on Sunday at the Vaccination Centre in Limerick Racecourse.

"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson.

Those attending are also being reminded that five months must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.