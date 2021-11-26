BREAKING: Slight reduction in daily Covid case numbers

THERE has been a small day-on-day reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
In an update, released this Friday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of a further 4,620 confirmed cases of the disease - a slight reduction on the 4,764 cases which were reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, there were 571 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 118 are in ICU. This compares to 598 at the time on Thursday when 126 patients were in ICU.
Separately, the campaign to administer Covid-19 booster vaccines will ramp up this weekend when a walk-in vaccination clinic takes place in Limerick.
The UL Hospitals Group, which is responsible for the community vaccination programme across the region, has confirmed the no-appointment clinic will take place between 8.15am and 6pm on Sunday at the Vaccination Centre in Limerick Racecourse.
"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson.
Those attending are also being reminded that five months must have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.
As with other vaccine clinics, anyone attending the walk-in clinics should bring their vaccine record card, and also bring identification.
Attending the launch of the SVP Mid-West Regional Annual Appeal were Gerry Buckley, Tom O'Donovan, Teresa Ryan, John Kiely and Nora Farragher | PICTURES: Liam Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.