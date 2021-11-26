Search

26 Nov 2021

New figures show Limerick has one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in Ireland

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Limerick City East

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is one of the lowest in the country, despite the recent surge in cases.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 1072.4 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - the sixth lowest for any county in Ireland and the lowest in Munster. 

While the Metropolitan District still accounts for 60% of new cases in Limerick, there are indications the rate of increase declined between November 9 and November 22.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 1,231 new cases of the disease were reported in the Metropolitan District over the two weeks - compared to 806 across the three municipal districts in the county.

As of Tuesday, all areas of Limerick had an incidence rate which was lower than the overall national rate of 1268.4

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (448) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the lowest number of new cases was in the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District (225).

A total of 2,037 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 9 and last Monday - compared to the 1,738 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 9 - November 22)

Limerick City East

1,267.6 (448 new cases,)

Limerick City North

1,256 (436 new cases)

Limerick City West

994.4 (347 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

953.4 (332 new cases)

Newcastle West

908.2 (249 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

812 (225 new cases)

Booster vaccines to be offered at walk-in clinic in Limerick

